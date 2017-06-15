Dog show opens on Thursday, June 15

Terry Larue from Las Vegas is grooming the cocker spaniel, Thatcher, in preparation for the start of the Blackfoot Classic Spring Dog Show. The dog show opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday, June 18. Admission is free. The dog show has four categories of competition—conformation, obedience, rally and agility. The North America Diving Dogs also offers competition for all dogs over the four days of the dog show. Spence, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, gets a bath from his handler, Erin Prendergast, before the start of the Blackfoot Classic Spring Dog Show. The dog show opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday, June 18. Admission is free. The dog show has four categories of competition—conformation, obedience, rally and agility. The North America Diving Dogs also offers competition for all dogs over the four days of the dog show.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

