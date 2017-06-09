Dog show scheduled in Blackfoot next week

The Blackfoot Classic Dog Show is coming to town. The East Idaho Spring Classic begins on Thursday, June 15, and concludes Sunday, June 18, at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Admittance to the dog shows is free. The shows begin each day at 8 a.m.

In the Classic Dog Show are four categories of competition—conformation, obedience, rally and agility. The North American Diving Dogs will also run from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18.

