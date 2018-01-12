Dollar Tree Opens

The Blackfoot Dollar Tree had its grand opening at 9 a.m. Jan. 12. The parking lot next to the new store was packed with cars and more than 30 customers entered during the first five minutes of business. The supply of shopping carts for customers ran out immediately though there were plenty of shopping baskets available.

A steady stream of customers walked in the front doors for the next half hour. A store employee opened the doors and greeted each customer, handing out a door gift of a Dollar Tree note pad.

The Dollar Tree is located at 1350 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot at the Riverside Plaza shopping center. The 10,850 square foot store offers a variety of housewares, toys, packaged food, office supplies and seasonal items. In addition, the store also sells balloons and has a helium station to fill them. Every item for sale in the store costs $1 or less. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Blackfoot community," said Kayleigh M. Painter, the company's media relations manager.

Customers appeared pleased with the new store and its merchandise, including mother and daughter Cheri and Sarah Bisheimer of Riverside. "I love it - now I don't have to drive to Idaho Falls or Pocatello to go to a Dollar Tree," said Sarah. Her mother added, "it's so convenient."

By 11:30 a.m., cars were hunting for nearby parking spots and the store was packed with more than 4 people in every aisle. The demand for shopping carts was still greater than the supply. Despite the first day rush, customers remained enthusiastic.

"It's quick, it's easy, there's lots of parking, it's laid out nice," said customer Barbara Parris of Blackfoot. "It's going to be great for our community."