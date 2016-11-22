Donation for Patriot Field statue

Scott Hawker and his son, Brandon Hawker, owners of Blackfoot PT (Physical Therapy) gave Bingham County a check for $2,000 to help fund the statue that will be placed in Patriot Field, the new veterans' park located across the street from the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot.

Asked why they contributed to this project, Scott Hawker said, "(Patriot Field) adds to the community; we wanted to support our veterans. Our business is right across the street so we have watched the develop of this site from the beginning. We have photos of every change."

The statue that will be placed in Patriot Field is a one-of-a-kind statue designed by Ben Hammond, who was raised in the Snake River area. Standing at seven-feet-tall, the bronze statue will be one-and-one-half times life size. It will feature a soldier in a Class A uniform presenting a flag to a 12-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister.

The cost of the statue is $113,000. This figure includes the casting of the statue.

Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, "We are almost to the halfway point toward paying for the statue."