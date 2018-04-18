Double fire alarms at Blackfoot High School

Blackfoot High School was the site of two different fire alarms on Tuesday.

Both events are still under investigation but some preliminary information was released by the Blackfoot School District and the Fire Department.

The first event happened sometime during the mid-morning in a classroom of the English Department. The incident was initiated when a personal electronic device was plugged into a charger and the charger was plugged into an outlet.

"There was an arching event with sparks," said Fire Department Capt. Dave Krumenacker. "The charger line was metal-wrap — I'm very unimpressed with the device involved."

According to an unconfirmed report, a student activated the fire alarm and responded to the arcing charger with a fire extinguisher.

The school was evacuated due to the alarm until the fire department ascertained there was no further danger from the arcing incident. There was no damage beyond the shorted-out device and charger and there were no injuries.

The second event at the high school involved a sprinkler head in a boys' locker room at about 12:45 p.m.

"Someone tied some padlocks around a sprinkler head and then the kids involved took turns jumping and swatting at it," said Fire Department Chief Kevin Gray. "This broke the sprinkler head and set it off."

Setting off a sprinkler will cause the fire alarm system to go off. The school was evacuated a second time. The students waited around 20 minutes before being allowed back into the building. The locker room suffered water on the floor, walls and ceiling.

"I think the best way to put this is to say it was tampered with," said Brian Kress, Superintendent of the Blackfoot School District. "As far as damage goes, right now it looks like the worst is some soaked ceiling tiles."