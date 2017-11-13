Drug bust in Blackfoot; 11 arrested

The Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office served three search warrants and multiple arrest warrants on Monday, Nov. 13. These warrants were the result of ongoing drug investigations that started in February of this year. Several agencies assisted in the warrant service and arrests. Those agencies include Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Power County Sheriff’s Office, Shelley Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, and the Bear River Task Force. Due to the potentially high risk on serving the warrants the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team was called out to secure the houses for additional resources to search the homes.

Eleven individuals were arrested in the three residences. Six people are in custody in the Bingham County Jail. Five were cited and released.

To read the entire story, see it in the Tuesday, Nov. 14, edition of the Morning News.