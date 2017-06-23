Drug Take Back program in Blackfoot

In the "Drug Take Back Program," people are encouraged to trade in their expired or old prescriptions. On Friday, Tammie Scott with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Blackfoot Police detective Alan Bollschweiler and Blackfoot Police Office Tyson Infanger, were near Patriot Field in Blackfoot to receive any of these prescriptions—no questions asked.

"Most people are unaware the number one substance abused by teens and young adults is prescription drugs," Blackfoot Police Detective Bollschweiler said.

Blackfoot Police Office Tyson Infanger said, "Teens have 'Skittle' parties that are super deadly. The drugs are a variety of colors. The kids dump all the drugs together and then take whatever."

Bollschweiler added, "Sometimes dice are used at the Skittle party. For example, if a '6' turns up, a kid will ingest six pills. It's deadly."

People are encouraged to place their expired or old prescriptions into the drug disposal boxes—no questions asked. Drug boxes are located at the Bingham County Courthouse, City Hall and the Blackfoot Fire Department. "Do not flush drugs down the toilet," he said.

