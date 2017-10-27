Drug Take Back program on Saturday

The "Prescription Drug Take Back Program" will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Patriot Field (the veteran's memorial) at the corner of N. Ash and W. Francis St. in Blackfoot. This program is sponsored by Blackfoot City Police and the Southeast Idaho Department of Public Health.

"Bring your old prescriptions and turn them in—no questions asked," Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said. "No needles, including lancet needles used for diabetes, will be accepted."

He added, "This is a good opportunity to safely dispose of old prescriptions."

Saturday will be the second time this year the police department and the health department have offered this service.

In June, 20 pounds of unused or unwanted prescriptions were turned in.

People can put their old or unwanted prescriptions into drug boxes anytime during the year by putting them into the drug boxes located in the Blackfoot Police Department, City Hall and the Blackfoot Fire Department.

"Do not flush the drugs down the toilet," Blackfoot Police Detective Alan Bollschweiler said, "The number one substance abused by teens and young adults is prescription drugs."

Drugs turned in are destroyed by incineration.

