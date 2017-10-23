DUP to aid hurricane victims

The Moreland Trail Camp and the Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers are sponsoring a humanitarian service project for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

In two service meetings, several members and non-members have spent in excess of ten hours producing quilts. They will be sent with sheets and towels to Texas. Many of the materials for the quilts was donated by Shirley Baron of B&R Crafts of Blackfoot.

Anyone wishing to contribute or participate in this effort is heartily urged to donate similar items. The shipment will be made on Nov. 1, 2017 and will be facilitated by Bryce Ellis. In order to prepare of this shipment, quilts, sheets and towels will need to be delivered by Oct. 29 to B&R Crafts of Blackfoot which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about supporting or providing any of these materials, contact Donna Munk at (208) 684-3152 or Sue Thomas at (208) 680-0068.