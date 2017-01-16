DYW girls to serve at Rupes

Ten young women from Blackfoot High School will serve from 5-8 p.m. at Rupes Thursday, to raise money for the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) scholarship fund. Rupes will be donating a portion of all proceeds during those hours to the scholarship fund.

"We want to support the girls," said Rupes manager Leo Wallace. "It is a great community event and we hope people will come out and support them."

Katie Hammond, Giavanna Vitelli, Mikayla Rhodes, Yuliannette Silva, Chelsee Gregersen, Mia Toussaint, Zahnive George, Sierra Gardner, Sydney Furio and Kaitlin Bevan are this years participants for the Blackfoot DYW program.

