Eagle Scout blood drive

Andrew Baird is working toward earning his Eagle Scout badge and has organized a blood drive for his project.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Blackfoot LDS West Stake Center, 101 North 900 West.

"I like the concept of being able to save lives," Andrew replied when asked why he chose a blood drive for his project.

All donors giving blood will receive a long-sleeved Redcross t-shirt.

