Eagle Scout blood drive
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Monday, January 2, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Andrew Baird is working toward earning his Eagle Scout badge and has organized a blood drive for his project.
The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Blackfoot LDS West Stake Center, 101 North 900 West.
"I like the concept of being able to save lives," Andrew replied when asked why he chose a blood drive for his project.
All donors giving blood will receive a long-sleeved Redcross t-shirt.
