Eagle scout distributes computers

Saturday, Dec. 17 Joseph Woods played Santa when he distributed 57 computers, from Computers For Kids, to students in Bingham County for his Eagle Scout project. He and his father Scott put out 10,000 applications throughout the county. Anybody who filled out an application received a computer.

"If you apply you get one," Joseph said. "I chose this project because schools expect students to do lots of work on computers and many kids don’t have a computer at home. Kids need computers to keep up with homework and learn.”

Students on free and reduced lunches receive the computer at no charge, and all other students pay $65 for licensing software from Microsoft; Windows 7 operating system and Microsoft Office 2010, however, Joseph was able to get businesses to sponsor 80 percent of the computers for the students not receiving one for free. Part of the application requires the students to write a one page essay describing why they want a computer. Applications can also be accessed by visiting www.cfkid.org.