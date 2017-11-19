Early voting for mayoral run-off begins Monday

Early voting and in-person absentee voting opens today, Monday, Nov. 20, for the Blackfoot mayoral run-off Election. Voting is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the election office in the Bingham County Courthouse.

In this race, Mayor Paul Loomis, who is the incumbent, faces challenger Marc Carroll.

Only Blackfoot residents are eligible to vote in this election. Hand counted paper ballots will be used in this election.

Early voting continues through Friday, Dec. 1, and closes at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, voters will go to their regular polling place to cast their ballots. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the following locations:

— Mountain View Middle School

— Stalker Elementary School

— Ridge Crest Elementary School

— Blackfoot Performing Arts Center

To vote, bring photo identification. People can register for same day voting at all locations.

