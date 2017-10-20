Early voting opens on Monday

Election workers are ready for early voting that opens from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, in the Election office in the Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple, Blackfoot. The election office is part of the county clerk's office. To vote, bring photo identification.

A new voter machine will be available for anyone who would like to try it. This new voting machine is called, "Ballot on Demand." It marks the ballot for whom you vote and then prints it. Same day registration also can be done at the Elections Office. To vote, the elector must bring physical identification and a proof of his or her physical residence, like an utility bill. If the voter's driver's license has the correct address on it, no other identification is needed.

You are eligible to vote in Idaho if you are at least 18-years-old. You are a U.S. citizen and an Idaho resident who has lived in the election district in which you are voting for, at least, 30 days. These districts include: your taxing district, city elections and county elections.

For the full story, read it in the Saturday, Oct. 21, edition of the Morning News.