Early voting opens for supplemental levies

Early voting for the supplemental levy and plant facility in the Blackfoot School District and the supplemental levy in the Snake River School District is now open.

Electors can vote early from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from Monday, Feb. 27, to Friday, March 10, at the Election Office in the Bingham County Clerk's Office in the county courthouse. The office is open Monday through Friday.

The Blackfoot School District is asking voters to approve two levies—a supplemental levy of $2,150,000 for each of two years and a plant facility levy for $600,000 each year for 10 years. This is the first time Blackfoot has asked voters to approve two levies and the first time the school district has asked for a plant facility levy. This supplemental levy requested is $450,000 less than the supplemental levy approved in 2015.

The Snake River School District is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy totaling $750,000. This is a $25,000 decrease from the supplemental levy approved in 2015.

