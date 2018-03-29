Easter egg hunts on Saturday

Easter Egg Hunts are planned on Saturday across the county.

— In Blackfoot, Easter Egg Hunts are scheduled as follows:

— Jensen Grove in Blackfoot. Booths will open at 8:30 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 9 a.m. and will last until the eggs are picked up. The event is foot, sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. Age Groups will be divided into 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-13 and special needs.

— At the Willows Retirement and Assisted Living, 898 S. Meridian St., in Blackfoot, the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m.

— At Gem Village Assisted Living, 490 Emerald Ave., in Blackfoot, the Easter Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. to noon. This Easter Egg Hunt will cater to those with disabilities and dietary restrictions. There will be toy and candy prizes.

— In Fort Hall the Easter Egg Hunt will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagle Lodge, Gibson (Truchot Road, Fort Hall).

— In Firth, the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. on the Firth High School football field. Kids will divided into five age groups to make sure everyone gets eggs.

— In Shelley, the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. at City Park.

— In Aberdeen, the Easter Egg Hunt is at noon on the Aberdeen Elementary School Playground.