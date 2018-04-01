Easter fun at Firth

The Shawn Mitchell family waves to the photographer as they wait for the Easter egg hunt at Firth to begin. These kids are waiting for the signal that's the Easter egg hunt at the football and softball fields in Firth on Saturday. Jacob Stolworthy holds one of the eggs he picked up during the Easter egg hunt at Firth on Saturday. This young man is picking up eggs during the Easter egg hunt at Firth on Saturday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Sunday, April 1, 2018
Firth, ID

It took minutes to clear the football and softball fields of plastic eggs on Saturday at Firth. Kids were divided into age groups so the little ones were not competing with the older kids.
The City of Firth hosts this event each year. Hundreds of eggs were prepared.
Employees of the Connection Credit Union put candy in each plastic egg and attached the name of a business to each egg.
After they picked up their eggs, kids took the eggs to be redeemed by the businesses that were lined up along the football field. The eggs were redeemed for candy and even toothbrushes. More than 30 businesses took part.

Category: