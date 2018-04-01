Easter fun at Firth

It took minutes to clear the football and softball fields of plastic eggs on Saturday at Firth. Kids were divided into age groups so the little ones were not competing with the older kids.

The City of Firth hosts this event each year. Hundreds of eggs were prepared.

Employees of the Connection Credit Union put candy in each plastic egg and attached the name of a business to each egg.

After they picked up their eggs, kids took the eggs to be redeemed by the businesses that were lined up along the football field. The eggs were redeemed for candy and even toothbrushes. More than 30 businesses took part.