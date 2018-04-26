Eight Snake River eighth graders excel

Eight honor students from Snake River Junior High School have each received the 2018 National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) Outstanding Achievement Award, which includes a $500 college scholarship. Only 500 of these awards are given in April every year to exceptional students around the country.

The recipients are all members of the junior high school's chapter of the NJHS. They are Nate Goodwin, McKenzie Pedersen-Campbell, Samuel VanOrden, Taelor Thompson, Sydney Sorensen, Tanner Fillmore, Ashlyn Fillmore, and Connor Fitzgerald. Each was nominated by the advisor of the honor society chapter, Cindy Thompson.

