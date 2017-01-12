EIRMC delivers food to local food banks

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) has been collecting canned food, to give to 11 food banks in the region, in celebration of 30 years in the area. The goal was 30,000 cans of food and the hospital exceeded that goal with almost 31,000 cans that were delivered to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket Wednesday.

“To celebrate our thirtieth anniversary, we really wanted to make sure we supported and gave back to the families that have supported us for decades,” said Coleen Niemann, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at EIRMC. “The canned food drive was our effort to do just that - to help people in need all across our service region.”

