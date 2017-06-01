EISF entertainment announced

"Bigger is Better" at the 2017 Eastern Idaho State Fair. That is the new theme announced by Fair Manager, Brandon Bird on Wednesday at a special media-day event.

Bird also announced the entertainment lineup. The EISF is bringing back its two night package deal, giving fans two nights of comedy for one ticket price. Jeff Foxworthy will kick off the entertainment at the fair on Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets for that show will also get you into the grandstand event on Thursday, Sept. 7 when Bill Engvall will perform.

The EISF theme "Bigger is Better" stems from last year's announcement that the fair will now have an additional day, opening on Friday, Sept. 1 and closing on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature. His wildly successful career includes hosting game shows, writing several books, and beginning his own company – Foxworthy Outdoors.

Engvall will bring his quick wit and humor to the stage. In 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.” In addition to a hugely successful career in stand up comedy, Engvall was a part of the successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. One ticket will get you into both shows, prices start at $44.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will anchor the grandstand events for the week on Friday, Sept. 8.

Joan Jett is an originator, innovator, and visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." She sits at the head of her own independent label, Blackheart Records. Tickets start at $29 when purchased in June.

Other grandstand events scheduled at the EISF are:

Monster Truck Insanity — the biggest, baddest trucks on the face of the earth, including the fire-breathing, car-crushing beasts like those seen on TV. Also included, is the Extreme Tough Truck Challenge and monster truck rides. The show will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Prices start at $20 for an adult and $10 per child.

Western Tractor Pull Nationals — the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the entire western U.S. will be part of a show that will feature multiple competition classes, from the 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors, to ground pounding super modified 2 wheel drive pickups, and local competitors with gas and diesel pickups. The show will be on Sunday, Sept. 3. Prices start at $20 for an adult and $10 per child.

September Slam Demolition Derby — this annual event, presented by the Elks Lodge, will close out the EISF on Saturday, Sept. 9. Prices start at $20 for an adult and $16 per child. Pit Passes are available online or at the Ticket Office in Blackfoot for $25 beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — this event returns to the EISF for the sixth consecutive year and will be held over two nights; Monday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept. 5. Prices start at $17 for an adult and $10 per child. Get both nights of the rodeo (fair admission included) beginning at $25 for adults and $15 per child.

Bull Riding Championships — get your fill of bull riding on Saturday, Sept. 2. Prices start at $17 per adult and $10 per child.

EISF VIP Members get exclusive access to buy tickets online before the general public (May 31 and June 1). VIP Members also receive monthly newsletters and are entered to win giveaways each month. To become a VIP, you can:

• Text ‘VIPTIX’ to 22828

• Sign up at www.funatthefair.com

• Go to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Facebook page and click the ‘VIP Members’ tab

All grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on June 2 with four options available. Tickets are available through the online ticket ordering system at www.funatthefair.com or www.facebook.com/funatthefair, where you can choose your seat and have your tickets mailed right to your door. Tickets are also available at Vickers Western Stores in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, or the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.

For more Fair information, visit the website at www.funatthefair.com, or call (208) 785-2480.