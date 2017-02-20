EISF needs nominations

Every year the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors selects a Grand Marshal to represent the EISF at the Opening Day Parade. This special person is chosen based on their lifetime service to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and/or the community.

Nominees must be located in or affiliated with the 16 counties that comprise the EISF: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power, and Teton.

Past Grand Marshals include:

• 1970 - LaSalle Pocatello from Fort Hall, great grandson of Chief Pocatello, for whom the Bannock County city is named after. (see attached picture from The Blackfoot News, 1970 – LaSalle and Louella Pocatello prior to 1970 Eastern Idaho State Fair)

• 2000 – Randy‘L Teton, a Ft. Hall native Shoshone woman who posed for the image of Sacagawea on the Sacagawea dollar coin, first issued in 2000. She’s the only woman besides Martha Washington to appear on US currency, the only Native-American woman to pose for an American coin, and the only living person whose image appears on American currency.

• 2005 – Dwain H. Stufflebeam, longtime owner and businessperson of Title Financial Corporation. The over a century old family owned business headquartered in Blackfoot has grown its reach to Southeastern Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington.

• Past Fair Managers: 1988 - Roy Howell; 2002 -Kathy Gavin; and 2011 - Doris Wallace

• 2008 – Longtime Fair Concessionaire - Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls, and business person Jerry Hong

• 2013 - Livestock Secretaries, Darlene Hatch and Nancy Palmer who have worked at the fair for over 50 years.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year. Nomination forms can be found on the website at www.funatthefair.com and must be turned in by May 15 for the nominee to be considered for this year’s fair. The Grand Marshal is announced every year in July. Questions can be directed to Marcene at thefair@funatthefair.com or 208-785-2480.