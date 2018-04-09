Elder care attorney to speak at Alzheimers support group

Tom Packer, an attorney who specializes in elder care advocacy and issues, will speak at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Alzheimer's support group. The support group meets every second Wednesday in the administration offices at the Gem Village Assisted Living Community, 495 Emerald Avenue, Blackfoot.

The group is a peer-to-peer support meeting which is open any member of the public who is dealing with caring for an Alzheimer's sufferer. They meet at the stucco building at the corner of Emerald and Rose with the gecko painted on the side.

"We want to start having a speaker every month," said Andrew Blaser, who runs Gem Village. "On Wednesday, Tom will be talking about the legal issues when parents lose their decision-making ability. He'll also cover how to protect assets for an elder whose competency is declining, plus when and how to transition to Medicare."

"Tom should talk for about 30 minutes and then there will be a question and answer period," Blaser added. After that, the group members will have their monthly airing and sharing of issues, and most of that is peer to peer between themselves. Very often, someone will share what they are experiencing and someone will chime in with their own similar experience."

Blaser is the one who started the support group. "I did this because I've seen so many people torn up, not knowing what to do when a loved one gets Alzheimer's," he explained. "I wanted to put together a group where people could come and share — a safe place where they could dump where they wouldn't feel like someone was trying to sell them something."

"I've got ten years of experience in elder care and I've seen things that help and things that don't help, and I share that myself," Blaser said. "If anyone in the group has questions, I and the other professionals here will share our professional knowledge, no strings attached. This is something we do to give back to the community."

"What gets said at the support group meeting stays in the support group meeting. People just go by their first names and really support each other," Blaser added. "It's a safe place for people to talk about living with someone with Alzheimer's."

Blaser started Gem Village with his mother in 2008. "Before that, I was a general contractor. If you asked me a decade ago what I'd be doing now, I certainly didn't think it would be something like this."

His mother has since retired and he's now the CEO of the facility.

"I never thought I'd get into assisted living as a career and enjoy it," Blaser said. "But it's really great to do this. I love to get a smile on our residents' faces. I go around and work on getting every one of them to smile every day and it's all worthwhile."