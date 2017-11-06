Election Day opinions

In the days leading up to election day, The Morning News received more letters to the editor than we had space to print so here are some of those that didn't make it into the newspaper.

What's the Rush? Where's the Proof?

No wise person buys beach-front property in Florida sight unseen, or spends millions of dollars on projected promises. Yet, this is what Bingham County tax payers are being asked to do in regard to the new community college taxing district which we voting to join, or not, on Tuesday. I have noticed that those promoting this measure are throwing out a lot of speculative ideas about how ‘many our students will attend’, the credits they will complete in high school, and the economic benefits our community will receive, but it is all just that—promises, projections, speculation, with no solid data or evidence to back it up.

Where’s the proof? I can see that, in the past, institutions of higher education have done the things we are being told this new community college will do for us. However, today’s students are not educationally deprived. We already have an abundance of higher educational opportunities within easy driving distance, not to mention a rapidly increasingly array of high-quality online opportunities. I have not seen any evidence indicating that a significant number of our students would choose what this new college offers over other opportunities that already exist.

I have not seen any convincing evidence that opportunities for dual credit will come only with the expensive price tag associated with joining the college district. In fact, in other locations in Idaho, these classes are offered by community colleges to nearby counties, regardless of their participation in the tax district.

My state tax dollars already support ISU. My church donations already support BYU-Idaho and other church schools. My federal tax dollars already pay for pell grants that make it possible for anyone who wants a college education to get one. I see no evidence that paying for one more college will suddenly raise our standard of living. Nor do I believe that the students who attend this new community college will necessarily stay in Bingham County to use their degrees and raise our standard of living any more than they already do, just because we joined another taxing district.

So I say—What’s the rush? You can bet that it is much easier to join a taxing district later that it is to get out of one if we discover, too late, that this beach front property is not worth the millions of dollars we have already committed to pay. Some claim that we will pay for this new community college either way because of Idaho state law which requires counties to financially support a community college, based on the number of students who choose to attend from that county. However, even if this is true, there is no reason that we could not join the community college district later. When the hard data justifies the commitment, then is the time to ask for tax-payer support, not before. I will be voting ‘NO’ on the community college taxing district.

Julianne Young

College of Eastern Idaho

The vo-technical college in Idaho Falls previously known as Eastern Idaho Technical College has changed as of July 2017 to a two year community college called College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Its curriculum will be expanded to include multiple subjects in addition to vo-tech. It will be an accredited school so most credits will be transferrable to other colleges and universities. Its credit hour costs are projected to be much lower than existing four year public universities. Idaho currently has three other community colleges: College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in Twin Falls, College of Western Idaho (CWI) in Nampa, and North Idaho College (NIC) in Coeur d Alene. CEI will derive part of its support from a taxing district. The question posed on this year’s Nov. 7 ballot is whether Bingham County wants to be part of that district.

Most of us, at least initially, have an aversion to taxing districts since they are usually formed to tax us for the provision of a perceived benefit which we may or may not want.

While not specifically a “state” issue, we felt it appropriate for us to give you a candid assessment of the relevant factors as we see them. We are confident that good decisions will be made when voters have a clear and accurate knowledge of the issues and facts.

Because we are presently not part of the taxing district, our county pays (per state law) $50/semester hour for each student who is a county resident attending (in person or electronically) any Idaho community college. That amount is capped at $500/student per semester and $3,000/student lifetime. Currently we have nearly 150 students from Bingham County attending an Idaho community college (most at CEI). In 2019 when our inclusion in the district would take effect, if approved, we expect to have 250-300 Bingham County students. If all of these students attended for two semesters and took 10 credits or more per semester our county bill would be $250,000-$300,000. This would be about the same as the property tax receipts (which are projected to be $15 per $100,000 of assessed valuation net after application of the home owners exemption) if we do join the district. The money then appears roughly a wash, at least initially. Thereafter, the tax rate may or may not go up but never by more than 3% per year without voter approval. The number of students is likely to increase more than 3% with population growth and the awareness that we have an affordable college nearby to improve our professional skills and quality of life. It is expected that a more educated workforce will facilitate the creation of jobs locally allowing more of our children to stay in state.

Being in the taxing district grants us seats on the Board of Trustees, which allows us to influence curriculum and dual credit classes offering both high school and college credit. It also provides enhanced teacher training to our dual credit teachers at little/no cost to our respective school districts.

For these reasons and others, many of our community leaders have advised that a YES vote on Nov. 7 is the best path forward for our county. We concur.

Representative Neil Anderson, Senator Steve Bair, Julie VanOrden

Vote Yes for pool bond

Melanie and I encourage the people of Blackfoot to make an informed vote this November 7. For example, please don't believe the misinformation about the pool bond. Remember that there was a pool committee that recommended the current bond to the Blackfoot city council. As a council, we looked over many options, we had open hearings for the public, and we listened to structural engineers concerning the existing pool versus a completely new pool. To tear down the existing pool to replace it with a new one would cost between $7,500,000 and $10,000,000. The pool committee, the mayor (whom we support), and the council chose to renovate the existing pool. Why? Money is the number one issue. The existing gold aluminum roof structure is sound; engineers have confirmed that it will last another 40 years, so why replace it with a new one? The $5,000,000 bond will pay to replace the insulation under the dome. Everything else under the dome will be new: new more effective pool layout, new liner, new mechanical systems, new lights, new windows, new doors, new locker rooms and showers, new sauna, new splash pad, etc.

We believe that this bond is a sound investment for Blackfoot's future. Please vote yes for the pool bond.

Layne and Melanie Gardner

Blackfoot

Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool Issue

As a registered professional practicing architect for over fifty years, now retired, once again I offer the following opinion and concern pursuant to the Bond Issue proposal to repair, remodel and renovate the existing Blackfoot swimming pool.

As I previously stated I have reviewed the Condition Reports of the existing Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool that were prepared by Keller Associates, an Idaho Falls, Idaho engineering firm and FFKR an architectural firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Condition Reports clearly and plainly identified the necessary and required repairs, renovations and remodeling work that would be necessary to correct the major issues and problems with the existing facility and an estimated $5,700,000 cost to make those renovations, modifications and repairs.

Based on the Condition Reports it is my opinion, and I believe quite apparent and obvious, that the current proposal to repair, renovate, remodel and upgrade the existing facility is far beyond what is realistic, reasonable and justified.

I am totally surprised that the City Council elected to once again proceed with a bond issue to cover the estimated cost of the repairs, remodeling, renovation and upgrading of the existing facility as identified in the reports. The required and necessary work to extend the life of the existing facility for a minimum of approximately 20 more years at a cost of $5,700,000 as outlined in the reports is far beyond what is, by any measure of consideration, unrealistic and without merit and justification. Additionally, and based upon my knowledge and experience over the past fifty years, and due to unknown deteriorating and failing conditions that will require correction, the final costs cannot be accurately determined. That final cost can very easily increase the estimated $5,700,000 by $2,000,0000 or 35 percent of the original estimated cost of $5,700,000. The existing Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool has, without question or argument, served and met its practical, useful and realistic life. As I previously stated I, personally, find no merit or justification in the proposal to remodel, renovate and

rejuvenate the existing, and deteriorating, facility. If the bond issue passes and the project does proceed and the costs exceeds the

$5,000,000-dollar bond amount who is responsible to cover the cost overruns? Perhaps those who initiated and promoted the renovation and remodeling of the old facility should be responsible to cover those cost overruns.

The reports that were prepared by the various engineering and architectural firms were extensive and very well prepared. I did not, however interpret or find a recommendation that the identified and required repairs, remodeling, renovation and upgrading of the facility should be or is the correct approach to resolving the issue. The report simply identified the issues, estimated costs and other options to be considered.

I am certain that the cost to provide a completely new swimming pool facility, based on a properly prepared facility design program that identifies the specific needs, requirements and desires of the City would not be any more expensive, and possibly less, than the estimated and resulting final (and unknown) costs of the current proposal to repair, remodel, renovate and rejuvenate the existing facility and provide a facility that would last for the next fifty years +!

If the citizens of City of Blackfoot are willing to support the costs associated with having a swimming pool facility then a properly prepared building program should be developed, a conceptual design completed based on a legitimate and realistic building program and time and cost estimates specifically and accurately prepared. Once that building program has been completed and is available it should be presented to the citizens of Blackfoot for consideration pursuant to the funding liabilities that are imposed on the tax payers in order to fund and complete the project.

Unfortunately, my suggestion and recommendation pursuant to developing a properly prepared building program and a conceptual design based on a legitimate and realistic building program with more accurate time and cost information has been totally ignored. I am not opposed to a new swimming pool proposal to replace the existing facility. I am, however, opposed to the current proposal to repair, renovate and remodel the existing swimming pool facility!

John Dixson

Blackfoot

Larry Lyon’s misleading letter distorts facts regarding Community College

Bonneville County resident Larry Lyon’s letter to the editor in the November 2nd Blackfoot Morning News is misleading, and a restatement of a set of arguments 71 percent of Bonneville County voters rejected in May 2017.

Lyon states the effort to include Bingham County is a conspiracy of people claiming to be Republicans and “big government” Democrats. During the May campaign to create the College of Eastern Idaho Community College District, Lyon, a leading organizer of the “No” campaign, claimed that the establishment of the College of Eastern Idaho was a wide-ranging conspiracy involving Governor Otter and the Idaho Legislature and others who mean to do the people of Bonneville County and East Idaho harm. These claims are silly and baseless.

Leaders who support Bingham County joining the community college district, such as Gov. Otter, Bingham County Commission Chairman Ladd Carter, Doug Sayer (founder of Premier Technology), the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, and the Shelley School Board make for an odd combination to conspire with liberals to bring big government to Bingham County. Rather, these individuals and groups represent people who have the best interests of Bingham County at heart. These are people with a track record of caring about what happens in our county and making good things happen.

Lyon is also misleading the voters as to how much a community college will cost the taxpayers of our county if we join the district. He says that a community college will cost at least $6 million dollars. What he fails to share with readers is that the majority of funding for community colleges in Idaho comes from the state. Yes, you as taxpayers are already paying for the community colleges around our state, without having all the benefits of these institutions because we are not part of a community college district.

Cassia County provides an example of the impact of not joining a community college district. Due to Idaho Code, counties outside a community college district are assessed a fee for each of the students who attend a community college. Cassia County, which has about half of the population of Bingham County, was assessed over $200,000 in out of district fees last year. Only a small percentage of these fees charged to Cassia County were paid for by liquor tax money; the vast majority of these costs were shouldered by the taxpayers in that county.

If Bingham County joins the district, the cost to taxpayers will be $282,000 based off a $15 per $100,000 assessed valuation each year. Due to the homeowner’s exemption, the average homeowner will pay $11-12 per year if we join the district. Given our county’s size and proximity to the College of Eastern Idaho, we will likely pay less being in the district than out of the community college district.

Beyond the tax benefits, our youth will have greater access to dual enrollment credits. Our businesses will have a valuable local resource for customized training of their employees here in Bingham County. A community college will also make our county more attractive to new employers who can offer high wage jobs that require people with post-secondary education.

Please vote “Yes” for the community college on November 7th.

Jill Cravens

Member, Bingham County Republican Central Committee and Idaho GOP Central Committee

Property Owners in Bingham County:

I had the pleasure of knowing Raymond Parks, a longtime farmer in western Bingham County. Mr. Parks served many years in the Idaho Legislature as a representative from Bingham County. Once, in a conversation, he shared his thoughts on public taxes. He stated that people that demand and expect public services should be the ones to pay for those public services. He did not find it appropriate to impose taxes on people who most likely would not use a public service or derive benefit from that public service.

With that philosophy in mind, why should the residents of Bingham County vote for a new tax on their real property for a public service, in this case educational services, they are not seeking and most likely never utilize? For those seeking an education, it would seem that would best be paid individually through individual tuition and fees.

There is one element regarding this new taxing district that I believe you can trust will occur. Once you vote to impose this tax on your property, that tax will be your companion forever.

Ralph Jones

Local column: Blackfoot mayoral race and bond issues

(AP) — Local elections may lack the drama of last year’s presidential race, thank goodness, but it’s nevertheless critical for local citizens to vote, writes Jason Joyner.

After all of the drama of Election 2016, this year may appear tame. There’s not a lot of flash, but when it comes to our daily lives, a local election year has the more immediate and direct consequences.

Blackfoot has some significant choices this year. We have a four-way race for mayor, two men running for a city council seat, and another opportunity to decide the fate of the iconic swimming pool.

I wrote about the swimming pool in April, and I still support the bond to use the existing structure to upgrade and improve this facility. Unfortunately, the bond failed to pass by a slim margin, and it failed in part to the poor job the city did communicating what the bond would do.

The foundational pool structure is sound, and the golden dome is a landmark in the city. The repairs and upgrades would cost much less than a new facility, and it will give a splash pad and greater variety for our city.

A group called Think Bigger Blackfoot formed after the first bond failed and stirred up some excitement with calling for a recreation district and a bigger facility with more than just a pool. I think this movement is a good start, but it will take a long time for anything to come of this. The land the pool is on is required to be used for recreation, so something has to be done at that spot.

I support Think Bigger Blackfoot going forward with a multi-use facility, but I think the answer for Blackfoot currently is to pass the pool bond now and build a healthy, long-term strategy for improving our city with a new multi-use center.

When it comes to mayor, we have four candidates. The incumbent Paul Loomis is being challenged by Marc Carroll, Jim Thomas and Chase VanOrden.

The Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce forum on Oct. 26 gave a chance to listen to the candidates. It was a challenge for them to share their thoughts in two to three minute increments, but it was still enlightening to hear them directly.

Mayor Loomis ran on his record. He was able to point to accomplishments like encouraging new companies to open in Blackfoot. He tried to answer challenges about his communication style. Some small business owners have been frustrated in working with him.

Marc Carroll is a retired INL manager. As someone who’s managed millions of dollars in budgets at the INL, he has experience that should work well in city government. He has a lot of city and volunteer experience, as he is the chairman of the city transportation committee.

Jim Thomas is a local business owner who stressed his experience there as his main quality. He focused on construction, since he ran a drywall business. He wanted to see transparency and responsible management of city funds. His opposition to the pool bond stood out.

Chase VanOrden is a younger candidate, and his pitch to voters revolved around “new ways” of doing things and bringing a fresh perspective. His enthusiasm was evident, even if his experience was lacking compared to the other candidates.

There were also two candidates for a city council seat. Chris Jensen has been a councilman for 12 years, and he also touted his experience. When the pool was down recently, he was diving, inspecting pipe himself using his engineering experience. Sean Williams wants to bring people together and sell Blackfoot.

It was refreshing to see candidates respectful to each other. Blackfoot would do well with any of these men. It is up to the voters to now get informed and decide on the best candidate they can support.