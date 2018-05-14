Election Letters

To the Editor:

Over the past several weeks, our community has had the opportunity to review and evaluate the agendas and perspectives of several candidates to represent our community as County Commissioner in District 3.

We have known Jessica Lewis for 15 years as our daughter-in-law and member of our family. In that time, we have come to know Jessica’s true character and know that she is a woman of strong conviction and deep integrity. She has a strong desire to serve her community and she has the combined academic training and practical governmental experience to serve in the best interest of the public.

Jessica has developed and fostered key relationships that will enable her to engage immediately in the challenging issues faced by the County as we move into the future. She has the leadership skills to make the complex decisions that we expect from a responsible government to provide for a bright economic future. Jessica will also endeavor to create an environment that fosters transparency and accountability. Of the candidates, none is better suited for the role as a County Commissioner than Jessica.

We endorse Jessica Lewis for County Commissioner and hope you will join us in voting for Jessica in the upcoming election on May 15.

Regards,

Brent and Kathy Lewis Blackfoot

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Jessica Lewis for the office of Bingham County Commissioner, District 3. I have known Jessica for about 12 years and have had the opportunity to work with her both as a Bingham County employee and in community organizations, such as SEICCA’s Stone Soup and Soroptimist of Blackfoot.

In every association I’ve had with Jessica I have found her to be hard working, reliable and level headed. She has a pleasant, even-tempered disposition and the ability to work well with others. She is able to analyze information and situations and act with integrity and sound judgement. Her knowledge of laws and responsibilities regarding county government provides her with solid footing to serve as an effective commissioner.

I hope you will join me in voting for Jessica Lewis on May 15th.

Sincerely,

Janice Lawes

Blackfoot

Mark Bair A Man with integrity

To the Editor:

I applaud Commissioner Bair for his willingness to be open with the public and his desire to be transparent regarding his actions as a County Commissioner. The Commissioners have many issues that come to them from the residents of the county and in some cases public input is necessary to get and understand the facts. At times people will express opposition to a given plan or issue. I always said it is good to hear the voice of the proponents and those who oppose. This opportunity makes the process for good government to work within the framework of the law or ordinances. When the person in opposition takes it upon themselves to make the issue a personal vendetta toward an elected official, not only does it show disrespect, but they overstep their rights as a citizen of the county.

Commissioner Bair and I have had a working relationship for the past few years and he has shown himself to be a man of integrity, he listens and arms himself with facts to make a decision. He is honest, a man who you can trust, and has the interest of the county at heart as an elected official.

I support his decision to serve us again as a Commissioner for Bingham County and recommend him to you, as a man with integrity.

Wayne T. Brower

To the Editor:

The Idaho State House of Representatives seat in District 31 B race has not been a one issue campaign, however, Julianne Young has done her due diligence through her in-depth study of Comprehensive Sexual Education and standing up against the proposed changes to Idaho’s Sex Ed laws. By doing so Young has proven she is more than capable of getting to the bottom of any issue, will listen to her constituents, and stand up for what is right and best for the people of District 31 and the entire State of Idaho!

Weather Julie VanOrden is following the Governor’s Task Force, or has been deceived by the agenda of those around her, VanOrden has failed to see the dangers of incorporating the language used by proponents of Comprehensive Sexual Education into our state laws. CSE has become a worldwide problem. It has infiltrated several countries, and is now destroying parental rights and our children's mental, physical and moral abilities in states across our own nation.

Even though VanOrden has revised and then pulled her bill, the question remains: Do you want to be assured you will not lose your parental rights or do you want to know you will not lose your parental rights?

I am asking each of you to do your own due diligence on Julianne Young, Julie VanOrden and CSE and vote May 15th.

Thank You

Kathy Lin Eggleston

Pingree

To the Editor:

I enthusiastically support Julianne Young for Idaho House of Representatives seat 31B! I’ve known Julianne for a few years now. She is committed to the principles of limited government, reduced regulations, fiscal responsibility and local control. Her knowledge of government and the constitution, skills in public speaking, and research and writing abilities are unparalleled. She is a patient listener and thoughtful responder. Her honesty, integrity, and core principles are part of her solid foundation. Julianne Young is a true conservative who values the Constitution and lives her life according to its precepts.

Many people seem to think that it’s a personal attack on the incumbent if a challenger points out their voting records and political practices, but I believe it’s their responsibility and opportunity. As Julianne has done this, she has withstood personal insults and smear tactics from members of our community with grace and dignity. My respect for her has grown as she’s faced this kind of vitriolic opposition with calmness, kindness, and optimism.

I’ve been following Julie VanOrden’s work in the legislature for about five years now. I voted for her in 2012, but, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to vote for her since then. As the legislative sessions passed it became apparent that she wasn’t a conservative legislator. VanOrden has consistently voted for more government, increased regulations, top down control, and certain bills which have left me scratching my head. I believe she is a well-meaning, generous, and popular lady, but this isn’t a popularity contest. I’m simply disagreeing with her actions as our elected representative over the last six years not attacking her character.

I am thrilled to finally have a conservative running for this seat! Julianne Young has earned my trust and my vote because of her conservative principles, clear abilities to lead and communicate, and her strength of character. Please join me in voting for Julianne Young on May 15th!

Emilee Murdoch

To the Editor:

A Sexual Election Question:

What, if you were a liberal sexual organization desirous of having your liberal sexual agenda enforced by law into the schools of a morally conservative state?

How would you go about getting that done?

What, if you could find someone from the conservative side who would be willing to carry your bucket of poison for you?

What, if that is what actually happened?

What, if that is something promised to us will happen again?

But now:

What, if someone else rises up to take a stand to defend the morality of the current law?

And:

What, if there were free elections coming up and the choice was placed before YOU?

Would you choose the right?

Kent and Darlene Tew, Firth

To the Editor:

I understand that there has been some questions about the donations for Julie VanOrden's campaign funds being published accidentally saying that they were from 2018 instead of 2016. But I wonder, why it matters, when both 2016 and 2018 donations show the same concerning problem. Julie VanOrden is not getting the majority of her support from the people of Bingham County, but from big donars outside of our County who want to influence our leaders policy making and decisions! We would do well to check where all of our government leaders get the bulk of their money! If we want to have a voice in our county, it makes sense to choose someone who is supported by the people he or she represents,not someone bought

Angela Esplin

Firth

To the Editor:

Maxine Pope is running for the office of Blackfoot’s Precinct 5 Committeeman for the Republican party. I became involved in public policy and events thanks to Maxine, who encouraged my interests and participation. Maxine’s passion and energy are readily apparent, whereas she presents as intelligent, gregarious, well informed, and invested in processes related to voting, campaigning, and running appropriate candidates for political office. Maxine’s understanding and adherence to constitutional principles is impressive. Maxine has lived in District 5 for more than 30 years and has been integrally involved in local and general politics during that time. Blackfoot’s District 5 Republican party will benefit from Maxine’s knowledge, energy, and ability to encourage and engage with others. I fully support Maxine Pope’s candidacy for the office of Precinct 5 Committeeman, and I would like to encourage my fellow citizens in District 5 to consider Ms. Pope for this office.

Alice Gray

Blackfoot

To the Editor:

I applaud recent letters to the editor for sharing intelligent insight into our politics.

Several candidates support the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Among them are Raul Labrador, Janice McGeachin and Julianne Young. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is an Idaho arm of the Tea Party which is controlled and funded by billionaires Charles and David Koch and associates.

The Koch brother’s agenda is not just to repeal Obamacare, but to eliminate every major piece of legislation signed into law over the past 80 years that protects the middle class, the elderly, children, and the sick. They favor privatization of most Government agencies. They would benefit by having no federal regulations or taxes affecting their bottom lines. They want to take over the United States through supporters within the Republican party thereby turning our democracy into an oligarchy. Their propaganda machine is working tirelessly to convince you and me that this is a good idea.

If you think this wouldn’t affect Idahoans, think again Their agenda would eliminate or cripple: the Department of Energy (INL), Post Office, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. It would eliminate all taxes, minimum wage laws, all criminal and civil sanctions against tax evasion, and all laws governing health and safety. It would include the School Lunch Program that 48% of Idaho school kids depend on, and further deregulate our financial institutions, which caused The Great Recession of 2008.

They want to eliminate the Department of Education by ending Federal subsidies of public schools and colleges. Our public higher education has already been crippled by withdrawing much of its federal funding. This is why tuition and student debt continue to go up.

Koch Industries have been fined repeatedly for polluting in seven states. There has been sickness and death caused by their negligence.

Now if they get rid of all taxes, the EPA, public schools, the school lunch program, supports for medical care, roads and infrastructure funding, all workplace safety requirements, then what? Will ‘Robber Barons’ return to abuse of the American worker.? Will the concept of the ‘Common Good’ be flushed away? Will we have a sick, undereducated, unemployable population without safety nets, living in a dystopia?

Is this what you want for your kids? Yet politicians are taking campaign funds from the Koch Brother’s machine just to get elected!! So why would you want to vote for Freedom Foundation candidates in the Koch Brother’s pockets?

Judy Grubaugh

Blackfoot