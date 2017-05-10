Elementary students learn about agriculture at SR FFA Expo

Elementary students, grades kindergarten through fourth, from Snake River, Blackfoot and the Blackfoot Charter Schools experienced a little bit of farm life at the Snake River FFA Expo on Wednesday and Thursday. The Expo took place at Snake River High School.

"We'll put 1,100 elementary students through here in two days," J.B. Hoge, SR FFA advisor said. "We do this to educate youngsters about agriculture and to show them their food doesn't come from Walmart."

The youngsters learned about farm animals, weeds and what is grown in a greenhouse. They tried their their hand at lassoing a practice bull, climbed into a combine and rode a wagon attached to a tractor around the Snake River campus.

Kindergarteners said the activity they enjoyed the most was riding in the wagon.

"It's fun," kindergartener Lucy Hall said about the expo.

