Elks name Hawker Citizen of Year

Members of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge awarded Perry Hawker as Citizen of the Year. The award was presented to Hawker at the end of March by Wade Wilcox who served as Exalted Ruler for the Lodge in 2017.

For what were you honored?

"I was honored for the years of kind, compassionate service to the community," Hawker said.

For the Citizen of the Year award, each lodge is encouraged to select a citizen, not necessarily an Elk, who has contributed in a special way to improve the local community. This individual should be someone who has shown leadership in the community; has contributed voluntary service and is recognized as being an all-around good citizen.

