Elks ready to show veterans some love

The Blackfoot Elk's Lodge will show local veterans love with a dinner and dance Saturday. The eleventh annual Veteran's Appreciation Dinner will start at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 123 North Ash. The dinner is free to all veterans, however, they will need to get a ticket. Non veteran's can purchase tickets for $20.

Each veteran will have a chance to win a Glock 9 mm donated by A to Z Gun and Pawn.

"We will be giving each veteran 10 tickets for a drawing," said Lori Marvin, East Idaho Elks District Veteran's Chair.

