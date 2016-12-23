Emergency baby kits given to BMH

For her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project, Jillane Murray and students in two Consumer Science classes at Firth High School built emergency kits for newborn babies.

Included in each kit are diapers, diaper wipes, a receiving blanket and burp cloth and a onesie. Seventy-eight kits were put together. On Friday, 16 kits were given to Bingham Crisis Center in the morning; 62 kits were given to Bingham Memorial Hospital in the afternoon.

Jilliane started her project in August. The students needed to learn how to sew, so the sewing of the flannel blankets started in October. It took about six weeks to make the kits. Bingham Memorial Hospital obstetrics manager Nathan Buck said, "Families who need these kits will really appreciate them."

Jillane's father, Shawn Murray, said, "This is a quick 72-hour kit for a newborn. The basic necessities in the kit will keep the baby for his or her first 72-hours."

Jillane said, "I learned that some new parents arrive at the hospital without bringing a receiving blanket. They don't know they need to bring supplies for their new baby. If I ever get pregnant, I will know to bring a receiving blanket for my baby."

BMH estimates that each month, two or three families could use these baby emergency kits.

