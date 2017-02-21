Exchange student qualifies for state

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - When I first met Magnus Juhl Olsen, I was reminded of the old Jimmy Dean song 'Big, Bad John' only there isn't anything about Magnus that is bad. Magnus is a big young man, about six foot two or six foot three inches tall and like the song describes 'Big Bad John' Magnus is kinda broad of the shoulder and narrow of the hip and at first glance, you surely wouldn't give him any lip, just like the song says.

When you first speak to Magnus, he comes across as a bit shy, but very likable. He is bright as indicated by the fact that at age 16, he has already graduated from high school.

That of course was last spring, when he was still in his hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Now he is spending time with the students at Snake River High School, broadening his education and this week, getting ready to go to the State Wrestling Championships at the Idaho Center in the Treasure Valley. Olsen qualified for the tournament at last week's district tournament held at Marsh Valley High School.

Olsen fit a niche for coach Jeff Gardner's team in that he was a big kid and they needed one to fill the weight class between 195 and 285 pounds. Olsen arrived in this country at around 205, but with the good cooking in Idaho, quickly put on a few pounds and he fit right in at 220 pounds.

Olsen wandered into the wrestling room one day and the next thing you knew, he was part of the team.

"I was just looking for something new to try," Olsen said. "I had played a little soccer back home and had tried basketball, but they were not for me. Wrestling was new and the team welcomed me so I stayed."

For those of you who don't realize, wrestling is something that you don't just try. The techniques are not that simple and the practices can be brutally tough.

Magnus stuck it out and worked hard and has improved drastically from his first practice.

"The coaches have spent time with me individually and that has helped," Olsen said. "The team has welcomed me and it has been fun to be around them."

Olsen doesn't fully understand the magnitude of what he has accomplished in such a short time. There are wrestlers who have been at the sport for years and have never accomplished the earning of a spot at the state tournament.

He is among the 16 best wrestlers the state of Idaho have in the 3A classification and that is a big deal. Just ask some of the kids on the team that didn't qualify.

In the bracket for the tournament that is available online, it shows that Magnus will face off with the second best wrestler in the state at his weight class in MIchael Needham of Gooding who boasts a record of 31-8 this season. That is no small task, believe me, but with his easy going manner, I don't think that will matter who Magnus faces. He will do his best and take what comes his way, win or lose.

Magnus has already done more than most in their careers and he has reached the top of the mountain so to speak in Idaho. He is, and should be, an inspiration to those around him and he should be celebrated for what he has accomplished as a wrestler

After this week is over and likely his career as a wrestler, Magnus will go back to being just another foreign exchange student. After graduation, he will return to Denmark with his memories and souvenirs from Idaho and the United States, but he will take something else with him. He is a championship caliber wrestler who did it all in only a few short months. He has college and a career waiting for him back home as well as families and friends. But he will have left a lasting impression on those around him who have watched him grow as an athlete and inspired those around him.

