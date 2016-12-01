Fantas - Tree

Scarlett Lake, 9, admires the John Deere tree at the Christmas Tree Fantasy. Arnold Callister was the auctioneer; Karole Honas was the master of ceremonies at the fantasy auction on Thursday. The tree contributed by Bingham Memorial Hospital, called 'Merry & Bright Christmas,' raised the most money; $17,250 was raised at the tree auction. 'There were lots of good bidders and supporters,' Fantasy Chair Mary Ann Johnson said. 'We love Bingham County.' The fantasy is open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Biscuits and gravy will be served on Saturday morning and Santa is there.