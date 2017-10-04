Fatal crash in Fort Hall

Fort Hall press release

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at approximately 2:56 p.m., Fort Hall Police dispatch received a call that there was an accident on Sands Road north of Simplot Road on the Fort Hall reservation. The vehicles involved were a Potato Truck registered to M&M Farms and a 2003 GMC Yukon registered to a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

There was only one occupant in the potato truck and four occupants in the GMC Yukon. The Potato truck was driving southbound and the GMC Yukon was traveling northbound when the accident occurred. According to Fort Hall Police, an infant was found deceased at the scene. Two adults and one juvenile were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The adult driver of the GMC Yukon has since passed away from injuries from the accident. No other details can be provided as this accident is currently under investigation by the Fort Hall Police and FBI.