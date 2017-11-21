Fifth Annual Coats for Kids Drive scheduled for Saturday

The fifth annual Coats for Kids Drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the New Haven Bar, 50 N. Spruce St.

"It's all for a good cause," said Vina Gamino of Gamino Productions. She explained that all of the money raised in this drive goes toward purchasing winter coats for elementary school children in the area.

"The number of coats we are able to purchase is dependent on how much money is raised in this drive. Last year, we received enough money to purchase 132 brand new coats and 34 gently-used coats from Walmart, T.J. Maxx and Kohls. We are looking for coats between sizes 6T and 20. We take the coats we purchase to local elementary schools such as Wapello, Groveland, Stalker, Stoddard and Ridgecrest. If there are enough coats left over, we then go to Snake River and Fort Hall elementary schools to donate the remaining new coats.

"We also divide the coats between the Bingham Crisis Center and the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. There's no words for the feeling you get when you see the faces of a child receiving a brand new coat."

For more information, read the Nov. 22 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.