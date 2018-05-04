Fifth graders dig up city property

Ridge Crest Elementary School fifth graders — 52 in all — were spotted Friday morning digging holes in the lawn in front of the Blackfoot Community Garden.

The excavation of the four holes were supervised by teachers Melinda Powers and Jackie Bombard, as well as Mayor Marc Carroll and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hays. The students then planted four trees in honor of Arbor Day.

The trees are along the frontage of the gardens. They are all flowering varieties and some will grow as high as 35 feet. The types the students planted were: Newport plum with pink flowers, Canadian Red Improved Chokecherry with white flowers, Crimson Cloud Hawthorn with pink and white variegated flowers and Spring Snow Crabapple with white flowers.

After the trees were planted, mulched and their grounds groomed with rakes, Hays invited them to partake of bottled water and cookies. The offer was greeted with quite loud enthusiasm.

"Well, I guess that was a popular move," remarked Hays, amazed as 100 cookies vanished in under two minutes.

Read the rest of the story in the print edition of the Morning News