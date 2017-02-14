Fillmore sentenced for stealing vehicles

In November, Steven Ray Fillmore, 32, from South Jordan, Utah, was arrested for stealing multiple vehicles in Shelley.

Fillmore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two felonies— one felony count of grand theft and one felony count of eluding a police officer. Four felony counts had been dismissed by the prosecutor.

Simpson sentenced Fillmore to 12 years with parole (five years fixed and seven years) which means, Fillmore must serve at least five years in the state prison and no more than 12 years on the grand theft charge. He was also sentenced to three years fixed with two years indeterminate; he must serve at least three years and no more than five years in the state prison on the eluding charge. The sentences will be served consecutively. That's a total of eight years fixed and nine years indeterminate.

After sentencing Fillmore, Simpson then retained jurisdiction for 365 days.