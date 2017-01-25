Fire department asks residents to clear out the fire hydrants

With the recent accumulation of snow it has become very important to remind residents to clear the snow away from fire hydrants when clearing sidewalks and driveways. Blackfoot has hundreds of fire hydrants that are buried in the snow and are not visible from the street.

If firefighters were called to a fire and cannot get to a hydrant the results could be disastrous for homeowners.

If they cannot see the hydrants, or they are covered in snow, valuable time may be lost during an emergency.

