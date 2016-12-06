Fire department open house

The Blackfoot Fire Department and the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Grand Teton Council are inviting all youth, ages 15-20, who would like to learn more about what it takes to be a firefighter and the Exploring program. An open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the fire department. Students and their parents will gain information about joining the Fire/EMS Explorer Post.

"We are hoping it will give students a chance to get their feet wet and help them to choose a career path," said Terry Hoopes Senior District Executive for Grand Teton Council. "They will get hands-on experience with real equipment."