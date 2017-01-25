Fire department warns of carbon monoxide

With the heavy accumulation of snow, people need to remember to inspect their natural gas meter, and furnace vent areas, to make sure there is not a buildup of snow and ice.

"With all the snow we have received, it is important to clear snow away from your vent pipes," said Blackfoot Fire Marshal Ben Hirschi.

Blackfoot firefighters were out Wednesday morning on a carbon monoxide (CO) call that was caused from a furnace vent being covered with snow, not allowing it to vent properly.

