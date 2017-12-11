Firefighters receive training on Saturday

Personnel from the Blackfoot Fire Department (BFD) set fire to a house at 287 N. 400 W. in Groveland last Saturday (Dec. 9) for training purposes.

"The owner came to us and offered to donate the house for training," said Ben Hirschi, BFD Fire Marshal.

Richard Hill was the owner of the structure. "I asked the fire department to burn down this house so I could build a new home on the lot," Hill said. "My wife and I wanted to clear the property. The structure was mostly wood, and so now we only have to take care of the elements that could not be burned, such as the bricks in the wall and the cement."

HIrschi explained that the department does an assessment to make sure that it's safe to burn the house. "We never want to cause an incident," he said. "We have to make sure it is feasible to burn the house."

He added that the BFD determines — on a case-by-case basis — upon which houses to conduct a controlled burn. "We really need a minimum of 10 to 12 firefighters every time we do a controlled burn," Hirschi said. "We will always take more firefighters if we can, though."

