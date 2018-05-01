First American Title donates to Patriot Field for statue
LESLIE MIELKE
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
First American Title donated money on Tuesday to help complete the statue that will be installed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot. From front to back are Quinn Stufflebeam, CEO of Title Financial Corporation, Bingham County Commissioners Whitney Manwaring, Ladd Carter, Mark Bair, and Michelle Reay, Vice President and Manager of First American Title. The Title Financial Corp. owns First American Title.
