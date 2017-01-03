First baby at BMH is a boy

Bingham Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby in 2017. Noah Ray Moreno was born at 1:16 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. He weighed in at five pounds, two ounces and is 18 inches long and has "tons of hair."

His parents are Donny and Shayna Moreno from Pocatello. His paternal grandparents are Donaciono Moreno and Christina Alvarez. He joins his older brother James, 8, and sister Madison, 7.

Shayna said, "It was pretty much a miracle. Noah was a surprise package since his due date was Jan. 24."

Shayna had gone to the Fort Hall casino to pick up Donny, "and my water broke."

Asked about the care she received at BMH, she said, "(The care was) good. I wasn't planning to deliver the baby at Bingham but I would not have done it anywhere else."

Nathan Buck, director of obstetrics nursing said, "My wife and I went shopping for what we thought a new baby might need; it was fun. Our youngest child is 7 so it's been awhile since we had shopped for a new baby."

BMH provided all the items given to the family. Some of the items given to the family included a swing set, no touch thermometer, a couple of nice blankets, swaddlers, bath and care products, breast feeding pillows, a lot of cool stuff in the diaper bag and a crib.