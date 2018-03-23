The first baby born in Bingham Memorial Hospital during Ag Week was Maverick Riker Hansen, son of Jason and Shannon Hansen of Pocatello.

Maverick was born at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21. He weighed six pounds, five ounces and was 19-inches long.

"He was three weeks early," his mother, Shannon, said.

He joins his older sister, Maggie, 6, and his older brother, Max, 4.

"Maggie is so excited about being a big sister and mothering him," his mother said.

"Max wants to play with him," Hansen said.

The Hansens live in Pocatello.

"We love Bingham Memorial," Shannon said.

Hansen is the IT director at BRP Health Management in Pocatello. The company has four nursing homes and an assisted living facility in San Francisco.

Sharon Jensen of Bingham County Farm Bureau presented a basketful of gifts to the family. Included in the basket was a blanket, diapers, onesies, footies and lotion.

Each year, the Bingham County Farm Bureau honors the family of the first baby born during Ag Week.