First chili cook-off at Bingham Memorial Hospital last Friday

The first ever chili cook-off among Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) employees took place on Friday. Ten chili entries were submitted. The competition was open to all hospital employees. Money raised, and canned goods donated, were given to the Blackfoot Community Pantry.

The Bingham Health Foundation, a non-profit organization that is separate from the hospital, matched the amount raised. The gift shop also contributed $100.

Jackie Young, president of the Community Dinner Table, Inc., was presented a check for $740 as well as the donated canned goods.

The BMH Employees Activity Committee sponsored this competition.

“During this time of giving and time of need; we are happy to be part of the community for this effort,” Danette Roberts of the activity committee said. “The competition was close.”

