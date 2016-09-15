First Lady Lori Otter introduces school safety program

Idaho’s First Lady Lori Otter introduced the School Safety and Security program to Eastern Idaho on Thursday at Shelley High School.

“Idaho’s biggest natural resource is our children,” Otter said. “We (parents, teachers, staff and government) are all advocates for their safety and for their wellbeing.”

Over the next three years, the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security will profile every school in the state to make the schools safer.

Also introduced was the School Safety Alert, called "See--Tell--Now." The aim of the program is to encourage students to use situational awareness. When you SEE something, TELL someone, NOW.

If you see something or someone in your school that doesn’t quite fit, tell a teacher, staff member or a principal NOW! You could be protecting your school and everybody in it.

Otter encouraged students to “go to an adult you can trust, be they parents, teachers, church or 4-H leaders—and keep telling them.”

