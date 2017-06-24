First Round in the books for Von Elm Golf Tournament

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Clear skies, moderate temperatures and no wind usually means low scores at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, where the annual George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament teed off play on Friday morning. The low scores never materialized in the near perfect conditions, but that doesn't mean there weren't some good scores turned in.

In the Championship flight, Nick Higham and Matt Meador were in the first group to tee off at 7:30 a.m. and they sit atop the leader board after posting an even par 72 and a one over par 73 respectively. Both golfers struggled a bit in the early going, finishing the front nine over par. Higham with a 39 and Meador with a 38, but both rebounded on the back nine to come in at the top of the leaders. Higham shot 33 on the back nine while Meador carded a 35 on the back nine.

