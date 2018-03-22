Firth baseball and softball drop openers

It is always the plan to open the season with a win in any sport that you can think of. In the case of the Firth Cougars baseball and softball teams, sometimes the best plans do not come to fruition. That was the case on Wednesday, when the two teams welcomed in the 3A perennial powers in both softball and baseball, the Sugar-Salem Diggers to town to open the 2018 season.

The baseball team went down to the Diggers in five innings by the final of 12-2, while the softball Cougars fell to the Diggers by a final of 16-8. The two teams fell in totally different manners.

