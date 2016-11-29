Firth basketball preview

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Over the past ten years, the Firth Cougars have done more than set the bar high. They have raised expectations to an almost unattainable level.

They started the past decade with four straight state championships in the 2A division and even though that streak came to an end, the winning didn't.

The Cougars kept winning conference championships and earning trips to state, they just didn't bring home the big, blue trophy.

That streak also came to an end three years ago, when the the Cougars started bringing home state championships again. To date, they have won three more titles in a row, and now have seven all told in the past ten years.

What makes things even tougher on Coach Scott Adams, is that now it is expected, even when the cupboard appears to be empty and that things may be tough trying to repeat a championship.

Adams gets the most out of his teams and they play hard for him and that is a tradition that will not go away, not ever.

