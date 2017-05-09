Firth bounced from district title by Challis

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Firth Cougars, on the strength of their conference regular season, earned the number one seed to the Nuclear Conference Distrcit tournament. Following a disappointing loss to the Challis Vikings last Thursday, the Cougars have been fighting for their tournament lives. That fight came to an end on Monday as they relinquished a 5-1 lead to the Vikings in the finals and fell to their rivals by a final of 7-5 at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

The Cougars were riding high behind the pitching of senior Will Park and held a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning. Park was in complete control, mixing his pitches well and keeping the Viking batters off balance for the entire contest.

Firth had scored four runs in the top of the first, gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the second and gained that run back in the top of the third. Park was throwing an effective fast ball, mixed in with a hard breaking curve and an occasional change-up to keep the Challis hitters off stride and the defense was behind him.

