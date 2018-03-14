Firth BPA qualifies for national competition

Firth HIgh School Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter members brought home plenty of hardware from the state competition that took place last weekend.

BPA advisor Kim Harrison at Firth High School said, "It's nice to see their good work pay off. They did so good."

Fifty-seven students were members of the chapter at FHS. Forty competed at state.

It depends on which areas an individual is competing to qualify for nationals. The top five individuals in an event; the top two teams; and the top three in a judged event, like Prepared Speech, will qualify to attend nationals.

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, March 15, edition of the Morning News.