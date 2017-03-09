Firth celebrates 100 days smarter

On Thursday, students at A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth, celebrated the 100th day of school. Students wore pajamas and brought sleeping bags, blankets and pillows to enjoy the movie, "How to Train Your Dragon."

The walls and especially the gymnasium are decorated with characters from the movie.

In the morning, kindergarteners, first and second graders and the morning class of kindergarteners watched the movie and enjoyed popcorn and "Smarties" because the kids are "100 days smarter," Dani Hosack, school secretary. In the afternoon, third and fourth graders and the afternoon class of kindergartners enjoyed the movie.

To read the complete, see the Friday, March 10, edition of the Morning News.