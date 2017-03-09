Firth celebrates 100 days smarter

Students at A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth wore pajamas and brought sleeping bags, blankets and pillows to enjoy the movie shown as the school celebrated '100 days smarter' on Thursday. Students were given popcorn and 'Smarties' to celebrate '100 days smarter' on Thursday at A.W. Elementary in Firth. A.W. Johnson Elementary School in Firth was bedecked in the cartoon figures from 'How to Train Your Dragon' as students and staff celebrated "100 days smarter" on Thursday. Students with their heads poking out of hole boards are Cameron Taylor, grade 2, and Marleny Figuera, grade 1. The pet dragon from the movie, 'How to Train Your Dragon,' greeted students as they arrived at the A.W. Johnson Elementary School in Firth to celebrate '100 days smarter' on Thursday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Firth, ID

On Thursday, students at A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth, celebrated the 100th day of school. Students wore pajamas and brought sleeping bags, blankets and pillows to enjoy the movie, "How to Train Your Dragon."
The walls and especially the gymnasium are decorated with characters from the movie.
In the morning, kindergarteners, first and second graders and the morning class of kindergarteners watched the movie and enjoyed popcorn and "Smarties" because the kids are "100 days smarter," Dani Hosack, school secretary. In the afternoon, third and fourth graders and the afternoon class of kindergartners enjoyed the movie.
To read the complete, see the Friday, March 10, edition of the Morning News.

Category: