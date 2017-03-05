Firth claims consolation trophy

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

NAMPA - When Firth left town on Wednesday to make their annual pilgrimage to the Treasure Valley to participate in the Idaho boys basketball tournament, there wasn't a single person in the bus that expected the team to go after anything less than the blue championship trophy. That is the Firth way, championships mean something and it has a lot to do with the culture that has been developed by Coach Scott Adams.

As a consequence, the Cougars have won seven state championships in ten years. It is what Firth does. They win championships and nothing else is acceptable. They go after trophies the way a bear goes after honey. They want the championship wins more than Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers celebrated their wins. It is what is expected the day a young athlete dons a Cougar uniform to play for Firth. They go all out and leave it all in whatever arena they are playing in. You give 100 percent or you don't play. It is an honor.

On Saturday, the Cougars earned another trophy for the trophy case by beating Melba 72-45. It wasn't the blue of the championship, it was the black of a consolation win. It was just as hard to win this trophy as any other, it took pride and determination and good play, but as Coach Adams told the crowd and the players, "This is not the trophy we came to get, but the players still played hard and it was a year in which there was a lot of adversity and the players had to play their way through it."

Please read the entire story in the Monday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.